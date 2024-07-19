WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) versus TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Head-To-Head Review

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of TKO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of TKO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WOWI and TKO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TKO Group $1.68 billion 10.74 $208.18 million ($1.01) -104.61

Analyst Ratings

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than WOWI.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WOWI and TKO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A TKO Group 0 2 13 0 2.87

TKO Group has a consensus target price of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.79%. Given TKO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TKO Group is more favorable than WOWI.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A TKO Group -4.14% 4.15% 2.86%

Volatility and Risk

WOWI has a beta of -28.32, indicating that its share price is 2,932% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TKO Group beats WOWI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. In addition, the company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

