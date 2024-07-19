Wrapped CRO (WCRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.03 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $85.68 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 922,231,592 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 921,738,034.0501193. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09324847 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $977,505.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.