X-Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Shares Up 3.2%

X-Terra Resources Inc. (CVE:XTT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.64. 107,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 125,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
X-Terra Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64.
About X-Terra Resources
X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, nickel, and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than X-Terra Resources
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for X-Terra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Terra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.