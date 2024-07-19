XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.70.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Trading Down 2.7 %

XPO stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. XPO has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.24.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.