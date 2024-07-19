Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 164,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 172,711 shares.The stock last traded at $50.90 and had previously closed at $51.14.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 233.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

