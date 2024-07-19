Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $912,030.22 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $128.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day moving average is $134.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.