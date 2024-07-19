Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Northcoast Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,425 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,699,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,373,000 after acquiring an additional 181,718 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after acquiring an additional 724,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after acquiring an additional 864,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $993,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

