Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Deere & Company in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.99. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $25.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2026 earnings at $26.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $380.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.95 and a 200 day moving average of $384.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.93 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

