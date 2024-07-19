ZClassic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $494,475.56 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00044136 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00040036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00018278 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

