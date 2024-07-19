Zega Financial LLC Sells 3,569 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Zega Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF makes up 2.5% of Zega Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYBL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000.

BATS HYBL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.33. 15,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

