14,498 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $939,642,000 after buying an additional 63,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,541,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Garmin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,021,000 after purchasing an additional 54,001 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 932,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $170.07. The company had a trading volume of 666,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $175.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average of $147.01.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

