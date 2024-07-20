16,560 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $82.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

