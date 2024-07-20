1,657 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.73.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.1 %

IQV stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.