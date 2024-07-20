1,681 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $563.12. 981,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $589.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.91. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.51 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

