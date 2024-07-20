16,845 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Acquired by Motco

Motco acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.12. 670,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.