1ST Source Bank Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.17. 1,168,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average is $143.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

