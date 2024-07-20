1ST Source Bank Lowers Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.44. 1,226,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

