1ST Source Bank Purchases 399 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,698,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,225,000 after acquiring an additional 45,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,853. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.69 and its 200-day moving average is $252.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $194.37 and a 1-year high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

