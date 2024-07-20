1ST Source Bank Purchases 716 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.03.

Tesla Trading Down 4.0 %

TSLA traded down $10.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.20. 87,403,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,911,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $280.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

