1ST Source Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Horizon Bancorp worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,765,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 88,223.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 67,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 67,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.69. 181,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,229. The company has a market capitalization of $648.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

