29,040 Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Separately, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ondas Price Performance
Shares of ONDS stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.14.
Ondas Profile
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
