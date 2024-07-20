29,040 Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 307.07%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

