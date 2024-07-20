30,111 Shares in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA) Bought by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF comprises about 2.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.17% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,469,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,947,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,583,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,280,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

POWA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16.

About Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

