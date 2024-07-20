3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.52 and last traded at $105.07. 490,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,280,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

3M Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

