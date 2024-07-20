425 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 425 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adobe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 244,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $551.00. 2,601,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,636. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.98 and a 200-day moving average of $531.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $16,063,203. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

