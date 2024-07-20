425 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 425 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adobe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 244,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ADBE traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $551.00. 2,601,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,636. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.98 and a 200-day moving average of $531.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.
In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $16,063,203. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
