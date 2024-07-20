4,412 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,539. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $11,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,144,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,203,883.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at $76,144,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,834,732 shares of company stock valued at $772,476,647 in the last ninety days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

