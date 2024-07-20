723 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 723 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $87,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $81,299,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 271,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 202,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FIX traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $304.28. The stock had a trading volume of 487,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $352.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.42.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

