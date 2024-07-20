99,891 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,727. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,772,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

