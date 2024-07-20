ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 27.83%.
ABBNY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. 236,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. ABB has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05.
