ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 27.83%.

ABBNY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. 236,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. ABB has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

