Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.77

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $7.00. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 559,505 shares traded.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 2.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.84%.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
