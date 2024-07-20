Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.16

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.16 and traded as high as C$17.18. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.06, with a volume of 13,792 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.16. The stock has a market cap of C$300.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of C$28.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.4394904 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

