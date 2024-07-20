Acala Token Price Up 21.6% This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $75.35 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07421299 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $10,875,776.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

