Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Trading Up 45%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 45% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 30,538,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,795% from the average daily volume of 442,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Aditxt Trading Down 14.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($9.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by ($5.81). Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 927.61% and a negative net margin of 5,016.31%.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

