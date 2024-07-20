Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 61,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.58. The company had a trading volume of 47,513,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,288,988. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $245.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.97.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

