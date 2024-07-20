AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Up 4%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.04. 63,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 144,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

AdvanSix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.00 and a beta of 1.70.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $336.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,133.33%.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $92,367.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,502.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after buying an additional 401,322 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

