Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. Research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $180,014.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74,298 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

