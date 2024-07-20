Aion One Day Volume Tops $357.97 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $357.97 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00077300 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009784 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

