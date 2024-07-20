Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $147,246,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,988 shares of company stock valued at $26,068,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $179.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,485,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,891,877. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

