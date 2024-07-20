Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38), Yahoo Finance reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.640 EPS.
NYSE:PINE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.80. 30,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $228.87 million, a PE ratio of -421.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINE. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
