Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Trading Down 0.4%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 1,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Alvotech Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Alvotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.