Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.82.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.39. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,148,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 45,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

