Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amdocs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amdocs Stock Down 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.