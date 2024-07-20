American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.30-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.97. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to ~$65.96-67.17, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.42 billion. American Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.300-13.800 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.65.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.73. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $253.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

