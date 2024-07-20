American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 202.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 31,203 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,441,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 163,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AWK traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $141.16. 855,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,022. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.