Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after buying an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,183,000 after buying an additional 195,475 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,511,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $7.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.89. 593,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.55 and its 200 day moving average is $415.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

