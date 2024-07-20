Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45,600.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.