Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM) Shares Down 3%

Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.
Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.
Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (GERM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted, narrow index of US-listed, global biotech companies that are engaged in the testing and treatments of infectious diseases. GERM was launched on Jun 17, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
