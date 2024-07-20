Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Target Price at $26.60

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

NYSE DK opened at $21.63 on Monday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $71,078. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

