Analysts Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $43.11

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Progyny alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Progyny

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $27.79 on Friday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,007 shares of company stock valued at $456,660. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 169.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Progyny by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,522,000 after purchasing an additional 565,160 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.