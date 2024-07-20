Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 48,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 47,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Angkor Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.42.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

