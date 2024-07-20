Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,476,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,599,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,363,000 after acquiring an additional 140,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $124.01.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.